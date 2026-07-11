Fare in Kyiv from July 15 — 30 hryvnias: why tariffs were raised, what will happen to travel passes, and how to save

From July 15, a single ride on municipal transport in Kyiv will cost 30 hryvnias, and approximately from August 1 a transfer ticket for 60 hryvnias will be introduced.

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From July 15, new tariffs for travel on municipal transport in Kyiv will come into effect. The cost of a single trip will be 30 hryvnias. At the same time, passengers who regularly use public transport will retain the opportunity to save money through discounted travel passes.

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that the corresponding decision was made after completing all procedures required by law, including consultations with the public and trade union organizations.

It is noted that tariffs for travel in the capital have remained unchanged since 2018. The revision is explained by a significant increase in the expenses of transport enterprises for electricity, fuel, employee wages, infrastructure maintenance, as well as a decrease in passenger flow. According to city authorities, this necessitated bringing the fare closer to an economically justified level.

According to the KSCA, based on calculations by municipal carriers, the economically justified tariff for 2026 is 64.60 UAH per metro trip and 44.14 UAH for surface municipal transport. The city administration explained that the approved tariffs were formed based on the actual expenses of transport enterprises in 2025, taking into account the projected increase in prices for energy carriers, wages, and other production costs.

For passengers who regularly use public transport, a discount system on monthly travel passes is provided. The more trips a passenger purchases, the lower the cost per trip will be.

1–9 trips – 30 UAH per trip;

10–19 – 28.90 UAH;

20–29 – 27.80 UAH;

30–39 – 26.60 UAH;

40–49 – 25.50 UAH;

50 and more – 25 UAH.

Monthly travel passes are also provided, where the cost per trip will be approximately 23.3–23.6 UAH:

46 trips – 1,088 UAH;

62 trips – 1,463 UAH;

92 trips – 2,156 UAH;

124 trips – 2,888 UAH.

After public discussion, the cost of an unlimited monthly pass for metro, bus, tram, trolleybus, and funicular was reduced by 25% from the initially proposed price. It will cost 3,656 UAH instead of 4,875 UAH.

For citizens entitled to preferential travel on municipal passenger transport, benefits are preserved.

In particular, for students and pupils. Students will pay 50% of the monthly pass cost. Pupils will travel free of charge during the school year and pay 25% during summer holidays.

Also, approximately from August 1, a transfer ticket costing 60 UAH will be introduced. It will allow transfers between all types of municipal transport within 90 minutes without restrictions.

For visitors to the capital, unlimited travel passes will be available:

for 24 hours – 375 UAH;

for 48 hours – 563 UAH;

for 72 hours – 750 UAH.

The KSCA added that trips purchased on a transport card before July 14 will remain valid until September 14, 2026. At the same time, after September 14, unused trips will not be canceled. Their value will be converted into a monetary equivalent and credited to the transport card balance. These funds can then be used to pay for travel at the new tariffs.

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