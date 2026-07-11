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Pension in 2026: when you can retire with 40 years of service

10:37, 11 July 2026
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Those who have accumulated 40 years of service will be able to apply for an age pension in 2026, but its amount will be determined not only by the length of service but also by the level of official salary.
Pension in 2026: when you can retire with 40 years of service
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Ukrainians who accumulate 40 years of insurance service by 2026 will have the right to apply for an age pension after reaching 60 years old. This length of service exceeds the minimum requirement established by law for retirement at this age.

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To be granted a pension at 60 years in 2026, it is necessary to have at least 33 years of insurance service. If a person does not meet this requirement, the right to a pension may arise later — at 63 or 65 years old, provided the necessary service length is met.

At the same time, 40 years of insurance service does not guarantee the same pension amount for everyone. The pension is calculated individually using a formula that takes into account the length of insurance service, the individual salary coefficient, and the average salary in Ukraine used for pension calculation.

For 40 years of insurance service, the insurance service coefficient is 0.40. However, the final pension amount depends on the official salary a person received during their working life. If the earnings were close to the national average, the pension will be significantly higher than the minimum. If the official salary was low or part of the income was paid "under the table," the pension amount will also be lower, even with 40 years of insurance service.

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