Germany Changes Rules for Ukrainian Drivers: Who Will No Longer Have to Take Exams

Germany's Federal Council supported the inclusion of Ukraine in the list of countries with a simplified procedure for exchanging driver's licences.

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The upper house of the German parliament, during its 1067th plenary session, supported a decision to simplify the procedure for exchanging Ukrainian driving licences for German ones. This was reported by anwalt.de.

Ukraine to be Included in Special FeV List

The decision concerns the inclusion of Ukraine in Annex 11 of the German Driving Licence Regulations (FeV). This list specifies countries for which special rules apply to the conversion of foreign driving licences.

If a country is included in this annex, holders of a valid licence can obtain a German driving licence through a simplified procedure, without needing to retake the full training course.

Exams Not Required for Most Categories

Once the changes come into effect, holders of Ukrainian licences in categories A1, A, B, BE, C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, and DE will be able to exchange them without undergoing theoretical and practical exams. The Ukrainian category A1 will correspond to the German category AM.

For truck and bus drivers in categories C1, C1E, C, CE, D1, D1E, D, and DE, confirmation of medical fitness and compliance with vision requirements will remain mandatory.

If Ukrainian categories C or D were obtained without category B, theoretical and practical exams will be required to obtain the German category B.

No Automatic Exchange

The new rules do not provide for automatic replacement of Ukrainian licences with German ones. An application must be submitted to the competent driving licence authority.

The authority will verify the applicant's identity, place of residence, the validity of the licence, relevant categories, and the absence of any circumstances that might prevent the issuance of the German document. If necessary, additional verification of information may be conducted through Ukrainian authorities.

Temporary Recognition and Permanent Exchange are Distinct Procedures

The current EU Regulation 2022/1280 already permits Ukrainian citizens who benefit from temporary or other forms of protection to use Ukrainian driving licences within the European Union without immediate exchange.

Conversely, the inclusion of Ukraine in Annex 11 FeV relates to the possibility of obtaining a permanent German licence through a simplified procedure. This is particularly important for Ukrainians who intend to remain in Germany after their temporary protection expires or who switch to another residence permit.

What the New Rules Do Not Change

The new procedure does not apply to forged, revoked, expired, or confiscated driving licences. It also does not waive requirements regarding minimum age, medical fitness, vision, and legal residence in Germany.

Each licence will continue to be checked individually, and its validity and the legality of its issuance will be assessed by the competent authorities.

When the Changes Will Take Effect

On 10 July 2023, the Federal Council of Germany approved the proposed changes. They will take effect the day after official publication in the Federal Law Gazette.

Until publication, the current version of the German Driving Licence Regulations (FeV) remains in force.

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