The Tax Service Changed the Rules for Communicating with Citizens: What's New

The new procedure defines how electronic appeals are submitted and how responses will be sent to applicants.

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The Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv region reminded that as of May 26, 2026, changes to the Procedure for Considering Appeals and Organizing Personal Reception of Citizens in the State Tax Service came into effect. The relevant changes were approved by the order of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine dated April 21, 2026, No. 214.

New Rules for Electronic Appeals

The updated procedure regulates the mechanism for processing appeals submitted through the Electronic Cabinet, as well as through the electronic interaction system of executive authorities.

In addition, the document defines the procedure for sending responses to citizens through the Electronic Cabinet and clarifies the mechanism for determining the date of submission of an electronic appeal.

How Communication with Citizens Will Change

The changes also improve informing citizens about the registration of their appeals and update the rules for telephone communication with tax authority employees.

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