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Studied at university but did not receive a diploma – will this period count towards work experience

08:30, 12 July 2026
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For counting years of study, not only full-time education is important, but also documents confirming its duration.
Studied at university but did not receive a diploma – will this period count towards work experience
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The Pension Fund of Ukraine clarified whether the period of studying at a higher education institution in the 1990s is counted towards insurance experience if the student did not complete their studies due to health reasons.

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The PFA reminded that according to Article 24 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," periods of labor activity and other periods that were counted towards work experience before this law came into force, i.e., before January 1, 2004, are counted towards insurance experience according to the legislation in effect at that time.

According to paragraph "d" of Article 56 of the Law of Ukraine "On Pension Provision," before January 1, 2004, periods of full-time study at higher and secondary specialized educational institutions (except preparatory departments of higher education institutions), as well as in vocational schools, training courses, qualification improvement and retraining courses, postgraduate, doctoral, and clinical residency programs were counted towards work experience.

Which documents confirm the period of study

The Pension Fund noted that study periods can be counted towards experience based on entries in the employment record book if, when making entries about enrollment and withdrawal from the educational institution, the details of the relevant orders or education documents—diplomas, certificates, or other documents indicating the number and date of issue—are specified.

The study period can also be confirmed by diplomas, certificates, attestations, references, and other documents issued based on archival data containing information about the duration of study.

Additionally, to confirm full-time study, certificates from the educational institution about the duration of study in the relevant years are accepted if they contain data on the completion of the full study course or its separate stages. This is provided for in paragraph 8 of the Procedure for confirming existing work experience for pension assignment in the absence of an employment record book or relevant entries in it, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 637 dated August 12, 1993.

What is considered a study course

The PFA also reminded that a study course is a completed period of student study during an academic year. It includes study semesters, final assessments, and holidays. The start and end of study for each course are formalized by the relevant orders of the educational institution.

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