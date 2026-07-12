European Accident Statement or Police Call: Drivers Explained How to Properly Document a Traffic Accident

The European accident statement can only be used if several mandatory conditions are met simultaneously.

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The Kyiv Patrol Police reminded drivers how to act in case of a traffic accident and in which cases the European accident statement can be used.

First of all, participants in the accident should stop, remain calm, and stay at the scene. This is necessary to establish all the circumstances of the accident.

If there are injured persons as a result of the accident, it is necessary to call an ambulance and the police, and, if possible, provide first aid to the victims before the arrival of medical personnel.

If there are no victims, drivers need to turn on the hazard warning lights, place the emergency stop sign, and report the incident to the emergency line 112. During the call, it is necessary to specify the exact location of the accident, report whether there are victims, how many, and their condition, as well as indicate the makes and models of the vehicles that sustained mechanical damage.

The police also reminded that a traffic accident can be documented using the European accident statement without calling law enforcement, but only if a number of conditions are met simultaneously. In particular, there must be no injured or deceased persons, both drivers must be sober, have valid compulsory insurance policies, and agree on the circumstances of the accident. In addition, no material damage should be caused to third parties, and the amount of damage cannot exceed 250,000 UAH.

If at least one of these conditions is not met, calling the police is mandatory.

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