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When You Need to Replace Your Driver's License: The Ministry of Internal Affairs Named Cases Not Everyone Knows About

12:47, 12 July 2026
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Having a professional category does not always mean a mandatory scheduled license replacement.
When You Need to Replace Your Driver's License: The Ministry of Internal Affairs Named Cases Not Everyone Knows About
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New rules are in effect in Ukraine regarding the validity periods of driver's licenses depending on the opened categories of vehicles. The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained when it is necessary to exchange the document and in which cases it is not required.

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The first license remains valid for two years

As before, the first driver's license is issued for a period of two years.

After this period, the document can be exchanged without retaking exams if the driver has committed no more than two administrative offenses related to road safety during its validity.

What changes after opening a new category

If a driver opens a new vehicle category, the license must be exchanged.

The new document is issued taking into account the validity periods for each opened category.

Is it necessary to replace the license every five years?

The MIA service centers noted that having a professional category, for example C, does not by itself mean a mandatory license replacement every five years if vehicles of that category are not actually used.

In such a case, the driver can continue to operate vehicles of another category until the established license validity period expires.

If the need arises to drive a truck again, this ability can be restored at any time by performing a scheduled driver's license exchange.

Where you can exchange your license

You can exchange your driver's license in two ways:

  • offline — at any territorial MIA service center by prior electronic appointment;
  • online — through the Driver's Cabinet or the "Diia" app.

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