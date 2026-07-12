Ukraine will again extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

The Rada will vote next week to extend martial law and mobilization in Ukraine.

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Ukraine plans another extension of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

It is expected that the President will submit the relevant bills to the Verkhovna Rada, and the parliament will consider them during the plenary week of July 14–15.

If adopted, the new term will be 90 days — from August 2 to October 31, 2026.

If the Verkhovna Rada supports the relevant bills, this will be the 20th vote of the current parliamentary session regarding the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

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