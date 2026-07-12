How to Obtain an ID Card After Returning to Ukraine from Permanent Residence Abroad – Details

Passports are issued only at the divisions of the State Migration Service after verification of the submitted documents.

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Ukrainian citizens who have returned to Ukraine after permanent residence abroad have the opportunity to obtain a Ukrainian citizen's passport in the form of an ID card. The procedure for issuing the document was announced by the State Migration Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

To apply for a passport, you must contact only the divisions of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

When submitting documents, it is necessary to provide the Ukrainian citizen's passport for traveling abroad, even if its validity period has expired.

In addition, persons aged 14 and older must submit an application for removal from consular registration.

After the necessary verification, the mark of being on consular registration or the stamp of permanent residence in the foreign passport is annulled.

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