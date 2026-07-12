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From July 17, the expanded “yeOselya” program at 3% launches for veterans — who and how can apply

13:59, 12 July 2026
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Preferential housing loans will become available for veterans, combatants, people with disabilities due to the war, and families of fallen Defenders.
From July 17, the expanded “yeOselya” program at 3% launches for veterans — who and how can apply
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Starting July 17, veterans, people with disabilities due to the war, combatants, and family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine will be able to use the state affordable housing loan program “yeOselya” on preferential terms. The loan will be provided at 3% per annum, reminded the Kharkiv Regional Military Commissariat and Social Protection Center.

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Who can get the loan

The “yeOselya” program at 3% per annum will be available to:

  • veterans;
  • people with disabilities due to the war;
  • combatants;
  • family members of deceased veterans;
  • family members of deceased Defenders of Ukraine.

The housing voucher can be used as a down payment

For internally displaced persons who have the status of combatants or persons with disabilities due to the war, an additional opportunity is provided.

They can use the housing voucher from the “yeVidnovlennya” program as a down payment for a loan within the “yeOselya” program.

How to apply

Starting July 17, applications for participation in the program can be submitted through the Unified State Electronic Services Web Portal, including via the “Diia” mobile app.

Which housing programs are already available for veterans

In addition to the new terms of “yeOselya,” other state housing support programs are already available for veterans and their families.

Among them:

  • cash compensation for housing purchase for veterans with disabilities of groups I and II;
  • housing vouchers for veterans and people with disabilities among internally displaced persons;
  • compensation for housing rental expenses;
  • the “yeOselya” program with a 3% annual rate for mobilized servicemen and contract military personnel.

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