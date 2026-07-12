Volodymyr Zelensky announced Cabinet reshuffle — Yulia Svyrydenko will receive a different position

The President announced a government update, redistribution of responsibilities for key areas, and changes in the security sector.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a change in Ukraine's political strategy and announced personnel changes in the government and law enforcement agencies.

According to him, each priority area of foreign policy will be overseen by a separate person with relevant experience who will ensure the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of state.

As the Head of State reported, key areas include cooperation with the United States, in particular agreements on licensed production of Patriot systems and other bilateral security interactions. Priorities also include the European anti-ballistic project, advancing Ukraine's membership in the European Union, deepening relations with neighboring countries, primarily Poland and Hungary, developing cooperation with Middle Eastern and Persian Gulf countries, China, as well as interaction with key international organizations.

Zelensky separately announced changes in domestic policy.

According to him, it is necessary to significantly strengthen work in frontline and border regions that suffer daily Russian attacks, as well as increase the supply of necessary weapons and all types of drones to the Ukrainian army.

The President emphasized that one of the main tasks remains preparing the country for winter. In addition, the transformation of state companies, on which the country's resilience depends, must be accelerated, and the implementation of agreements with international partners on post-war recovery of Ukraine must be intensified.

In connection with the implementation of the updated political strategy, Zelensky said that personnel changes will begin in Ukraine.

"We discussed the details with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko. We determined that changes require an update of the Cabinet of Ministers. I am grateful to Yulia for clear, stable, and effective work as Prime Minister, for years of productive work in Ukraine's team, and I proposed that she lead a new significant direction in relations with a key partner," the President said.

He added that he expects parliamentary support during the relevant personnel changes in the government. Also, according to Zelensky, there will be changes in the leadership of law enforcement agencies.

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