Court in Mykolaiv region fined a serviceman 17 thousand hryvnias for being intoxicated

During the performance of military duties, a soldier was found to have 2.64 ‰ of alcohol in his blood.

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The Pervomaiskyi City District Court of Mykolaiv region found a serviceman guilty of being intoxicated while performing military duties. A medical examination confirmed the state of intoxication, with an alcohol level of 2.64 ‰. The court imposed a fine of 17,000 UAH and ordered him to pay the court fee.

The Pervomaiskyi City District Court of Mykolaiv region considered the case of bringing the serviceman to administrative responsibility under Part 3 of Article 172-20 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Case circumstances

The court established that on July 3, 2026, at about 21:30, a soldier serving under mobilization and holding the position of radiotelephonist of the communications section of the command platoon of the 2nd self-propelled artillery battalion was intoxicated while performing military duties on the territory of his unit's temporary location.

According to the case materials, the serviceman exhibited characteristic signs of intoxication: a strong smell of alcohol from the mouth, unsteady gait, impaired coordination, slurred and unclear speech, as well as behavior inappropriate to the situation.

On the same day, at about 22:13, he was taken to the Pervomaisk Central District Hospital for a medical examination. The results confirmed intoxication with an alcohol level of 2.64 ‰.

At the court hearing, the serviceman fully admitted his guilt and did not dispute the circumstances stated in the administrative offense protocol.

Court's position

The court noted that the offense was committed during a special period and martial law. Under such conditions, administrative responsibility under Part 3 of Article 172-20 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses applies.

During the consideration of case 484/4591/26, the court examined the administrative offense protocol, the medical examination conclusion and its annex, as well as written witness statements. Based on this evidence, the court concluded that the serviceman was intoxicated while performing military duties.

When determining the type of administrative penalty, the court took into account the nature of the offense, the offender's personality, and the fact that he had not previously been held administratively liable under Part 3 of Article 172-20 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Court decision

The court found the serviceman guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 3 of Article 172-20 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and imposed an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 17,000 UAH.

In addition, the court ordered him to pay a court fee of 665.60 UAH to the state.

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