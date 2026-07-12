  1. In Ukraine
  2. / In the World

“Ukrainians can do it faster”: US Congressman assessed the prospects of Patriot production in Ukraine

15:11, 12 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Michael McCaul stated that Ukrainian technologies could even help improve American interceptor missiles.
“Ukrainians can do it faster”: US Congressman assessed the prospects of Patriot production in Ukraine
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

American defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, are interested in granting Ukraine a license to produce interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. This was stated by US House Representative Michael McCaul in an interview with Bloomberg.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The statement by the American congressman came amid US President Donald Trump’s promise to grant a license for the Patriot weapon system.

According to McCaul, American defense contractors are interested in implementing such a project.

“I believe this aligns with their interests for many reasons. If the president wants it done, it is in their interest to carry it out,” the congressman said.

Michael McCaul gave the interview while visiting Ukraine.

He reported that Ukrainian military officials acquainted him with domestic drone technologies and also told him about the successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in liberating territories occupied by Russia.

The congressman expressed confidence that the Ukrainian industry is capable of efficiently mastering the production of interceptor missiles for the Patriot system.

“I think Ukrainians can build this system faster, and maybe even better. So Lockheed could learn from Ukrainians about their own interceptors – how to improve them, how to produce them faster,” Michael McCaul said.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court Changed the Approach to Sentencing for Identical Crimes Committed Before and After the Previous Verdict

The time of committing criminal offenses, not their identity, determines the procedure for applying Articles 70 and 71 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Criticality Criteria for Online Media: How to Overcome the Digital Barrier and Obtain Status

Can an online resource obtain status during the war?

A report does not guarantee dismissal: when a military unit has the right to refuse and when its actions can be appealed

Due to a misunderstanding of the procedure, many servicemen face delays in the consideration of reports or receive refusals, which they then try to appeal in court.

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

The MSEC reform has led to a wave of external care refusals.

AWOL during war: what makes soldiers leave their units and how courts punish it — July digest

Where is the line between the law and real social justice when the motive for AWOL is invalid medical board conclusions or unwillingness to serve in assault units without proper training.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]