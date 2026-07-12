“Ukrainians can do it faster”: US Congressman assessed the prospects of Patriot production in Ukraine

Michael McCaul stated that Ukrainian technologies could even help improve American interceptor missiles.

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American defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, are interested in granting Ukraine a license to produce interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. This was stated by US House Representative Michael McCaul in an interview with Bloomberg.

The statement by the American congressman came amid US President Donald Trump’s promise to grant a license for the Patriot weapon system.

According to McCaul, American defense contractors are interested in implementing such a project.

“I believe this aligns with their interests for many reasons. If the president wants it done, it is in their interest to carry it out,” the congressman said.

Michael McCaul gave the interview while visiting Ukraine.

He reported that Ukrainian military officials acquainted him with domestic drone technologies and also told him about the successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in liberating territories occupied by Russia.

The congressman expressed confidence that the Ukrainian industry is capable of efficiently mastering the production of interceptor missiles for the Patriot system.

“I think Ukrainians can build this system faster, and maybe even better. So Lockheed could learn from Ukrainians about their own interceptors – how to improve them, how to produce them faster,” Michael McCaul said.

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