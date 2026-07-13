Kaja Kallas spoke about the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle: it is important for the EU that Ukraine continues reforms

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas stated that the formation of a new government is an internal matter for Ukraine, but emphasized the importance of continuing reforms.

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As is known, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an update of Ukraine's political strategy and spoke about the need to renew the Cabinet. According to him, personnel decisions should ensure the implementation of a new model of public administration, as well as strengthen key areas of foreign policy and international cooperation.

After that, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed that she will leave the position of head of government.

In turn, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that the issue of forming a new government is an internal matter for Ukraine, while emphasizing the necessity of continuing reforms to further advance the country towards EU membership.

"Of course, forming a government is an internal political matter for everyone. For us, it is certainly important to have our interlocutors so that we can continue working. It is also important for us that the work on reforms continues, because we also want to advance the enlargement agenda, and therefore we also need to see that Ukraine is carrying out reforms on its side," said Kaja Kallas in Brussels, commenting to journalists on the planned change of the Ukrainian government.

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