Before traveling abroad, check your passport: one detail may prevent entry to the country

Even with a valid passport, a Ukrainian may be denied entry if the document does not meet the destination country's rules.

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Before planning an international trip, Ukrainians are advised to check not only the presence of a passport but also its validity period, the condition of the document, and the accuracy of personal data. Different countries have different requirements, and failure to comply with them may be grounds for refusal of entry even if all other necessary documents are available. This was reminded by the Legal Support Department of the Dnipro City Council.

What passport validity period is required for travel

In most countries worldwide, there is a general rule: at the time of entry, the foreign passport must remain valid for at least six more months.

This requirement is intended to ensure the document's validity throughout the stay abroad, including in case of unforeseen circumstances or forced extension of the trip.

At the same time, even if a Ukrainian citizen is allowed to leave the country with a passport whose validity is about to expire, the destination country may refuse entry due to its own migration rules.

What requirements apply in different countries

Some countries set their own requirements for the minimum validity period of a foreign passport.

In particular:

Schengen Area countries, including Poland, Germany, France, and others, require the passport to remain valid for at least three months after the planned date of exit from the Schengen Area;

China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Jordan, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, and several other countries require the passport to be valid for at least six months;

The United Kingdom requires the document to remain valid for the entire period of stay;

For trips to the USA and Canada, it is recommended that the passport be valid for at least six months on the date of entry. However, for Ukrainian citizens, there is an exception: Ukraine is included in the list of countries whose citizens benefit from the rule of automatic extension of passport validity for an additional six months beyond the date indicated in the document.

Check if there are enough blank pages

Before traveling, it is also recommended to pay attention to the number of blank pages in the passport.

At least two free pages are desirable for stamps and visas. Some countries, including Italy, require a separate completely blank page for border service marks.

The passport must not be damaged

Natural wear and tear of the document is allowed, but serious damage may be grounds for declaring the passport invalid.

This includes torn or missing pages, illegible entries, damaged photograph, erased personal data, or a malfunctioning biometric chip.

Also, the passport should not contain foreign writings, drawings, or other marks.

Accuracy of personal data

Special attention should be paid to the consistency of personal data in the passport.

After changing a surname, first name, or other personal data, Ukrainian law requires mandatory replacement of documents within 30 days after the corresponding changes are made.

When is it better to apply for a new passport

Experts recommend submitting documents for a new foreign passport approximately six to nine months before the expiration of the current document.

This will help avoid seasonal delays in passport processing, problems with purchasing tickets or obtaining visas, as well as possible refusals of entry due to insufficient passport validity.

Early verification of passport validity, its technical condition, and the accuracy of personal data will help avoid unpleasant situations when crossing the state border and calmly prepare for the trip.

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