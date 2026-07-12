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Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Olga Stefanishina Requested to End Diplomatic Service — Media

18:47, 12 July 2026
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The end of the diplomatic mission coincided with major personnel changes in the Cabinet.
Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Olga Stefanishina Requested to End Diplomatic Service — Media
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Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Olga Stefanishina will soon leave diplomatic service. At her own request, the reason for ending her work in the position was personal circumstances.

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According to an informed source, Stefanishina submitted the corresponding request last week. The President of Ukraine positively assesses the results of her work as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Information about the possible end of Stefanishina's diplomatic mission appeared against the backdrop of announced personnel changes in government bodies.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an update of Ukraine's political strategy and spoke about the need to renew the Cabinet. According to him, personnel decisions should ensure the implementation of a new model of state governance, as well as strengthen key areas of foreign policy and international cooperation.

Following this, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed that she will leave the position of head of government. She stated that she discussed further personnel decisions with the President and expressed readiness to continue working in a new direction aimed at protecting Ukraine's national interests.

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