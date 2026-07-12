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Flashing headlights at another driver — in some cases, this can result in a large fine

18:11, 12 July 2026
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A common action while driving can cost nearly 60 thousand hryvnias: what drivers were warned about.
Flashing headlights at another driver — in some cases, this can result in a large fine
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Many drivers are used to flashing their headlights to thank another motorist, warn about a police patrol, or a speed control camera. However, in the United Kingdom, such a common action can be very costly. Experts remind that traffic rules allow the use of headlights only in one specific case, and improper use can result in a fine of up to £1000 (about 60 thousand hryvnias).

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For what kind of headlight flashing can you be fined

In the UK, drivers are not recommended to use headlights as a means of communication with other road users.

The greatest risk arises when motorists flash to warn others about automatic violation cameras or police vehicles. Such actions can be considered obstruction of law enforcement, punishable by a fine of up to £1000.

At the same time, even innocent flashing, for example to thank or invite to go first, does not comply with British rules, as other drivers may misunderstand such a signal. This increases the risk of accidents.

When flashing headlights is allowed

British traffic rules allow short flashing of headlights only to inform other road users of your presence on the road.

That is, headlights should not be used to convey any other messages or signals.

Another danger — overly bright headlights

Experts also pointed out the problem of excessively bright light from modern car headlights. It can blind other drivers, causing them to fail to notice obstacles or dangers on the road.

According to the British Automobile Club RAC, since 2014, an average of 263 road accidents per year in the country have involved headlight glare as a factor. Additionally, 61% of survey participants believe this problem has become even more noticeable in the past year.

How to avoid a fine

Experts advise using headlights exclusively for their intended purpose and regularly checking their adjustment. Properly adjusted lights will not only help avoid fines but also reduce the risk of blinding other drivers and make driving safer.

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