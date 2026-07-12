A new wave of warming will cover Ukraine: meteorologists told when the weather will change

Starting from July 14, the air temperature will gradually rise, but no abnormal heat is expected.

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In the coming days, the air temperature in Ukraine will gradually increase, but no abnormal heat is forecast. At the same time, on Monday, some regions will experience rain, and in certain areas it will be cooler than in the rest of the country. This was reported by meteorologist Natalka Didenko.

According to the meteorologist's forecast, on Monday, July 13, the maximum air temperature in Ukraine will be +22…+28 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, along the strip from Zakarpattia through Vinnytsia and Cherkasy to Sumy regions, it will be cooler — from +18 to +21 degrees.

On July 13, rain is expected in the western and northern regions, locally in the central part of the country, as well as in the south of the Odesa region.

In the rest of Ukraine, no significant precipitation is expected according to the forecast.

In the capital, on Monday morning and during the day, a stronger north-west wind is possible.

In the second half of the day or in the evening, the meteorologist predicts rain, so Kyiv residents are advised to take umbrellas with them.

The daytime air temperature will be about +25 degrees.

Natalka Didenko reported that starting from Tuesday, July 14, warming will begin in Ukraine.

According to her, it will be comfortable, without excessive heat.

"For those who are cold, a rise in air temperature is expected during the week. Moreover, comfortable, without those scorching degrees like in Paris or Madrid. Heat will continue in Western Europe," the meteorologist noted.

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