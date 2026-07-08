Returning goods without a receipt is possible, but there are nuances: what the law says and the position taken by the Supreme Court

When the absence of a receipt is not an obstacle to consumer rights protection and which documents can replace it.

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Losing a cash receipt does not always mean losing the right to return a product or receive warranty service. The Supreme Court pointed out that a buyer can prove the fact of purchase with other evidence. We explain when the absence of a receipt is not an obstacle to protecting consumer rights and which documents can replace it.

Many Ukrainians have found themselves at least once in a situation where after a purchase it turned out that the product had defects or simply did not fit, but the cash receipt was already lost. Because of this, many consumers believe that without a payment document it is impossible to return the product or use the warranty. However, legislation and court practice indicate otherwise. The absence of a paper receipt alone does not mean that a person loses the right to demand product exchange, repair, refund, or other legally provided protection methods.

What the law says

The right of consumers to proper product quality and protection of their interests is guaranteed by the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Rights Protection". In particular, Article 4 of the law establishes the consumer's right to proper product quality, product safety, necessary information about them, as well as compensation for damages in case of violation of their rights.

If the purchased product is of inadequate quality, Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Rights Protection" provides that the buyer has the right to demand:

free elimination of defects;

proportional reduction of the product price;

reimbursement of costs for defect elimination;

product replacement;

contract termination and refund of paid funds – in cases defined by law.

Additionally, Article 9 of the same law allows exchanging a product of proper quality within 14 days if it has not been used, its commercial appearance and consumer properties are preserved, and other legally provided conditions are met.

At the same time, there is no provision in the legislation that automatically deprives a person of the right to protection solely due to the absence of a cash receipt.

The position taken by the Supreme Court

An important legal conclusion on this issue was formulated by the Supreme Court in the ruling dated August 21, 2019, in case No. 200/13835/15-ts. The court emphasized that losing a sales or cash receipt does not deprive the consumer of the right to prove the fact of concluding a purchase agreement by other proper and admissible evidence.

The plaintiff purchased shoes but later found defects and contacted the store seller to carry out warranty repair or get a refund. However, the seller refused, citing that the girl could not provide the cash receipt, which was lost. Instead, the girl argued that the fact of purchase could be confirmed by other evidence, including payment information by bank card in the same store.

The courts of first and appellate instances denied the claim, considering the provided evidence insufficient to confirm contractual relations between the parties. However, the Supreme Court overturned their decisions and sent the case for a new trial.

Effectively, the Supreme Court noted that a cash receipt is only one way to confirm a purchase but not the only possible evidence. This approach is consistent with the provisions of Article 698 of the Civil Code of Ukraine, which regulates the retail purchase agreement.

Why this is often insufficient in practice

In practice, buyers often face situations where store administrations refer to internal instructions and tax requirements, refusing returns without a fiscal receipt. Moreover, a bank statement alone is not a panacea. It only confirms that you transferred a certain amount to a specific seller. But it does not contain information about the color, size, or model of the product. That is why there are many court cases where courts deny consumers. If the seller insists that you bought the product elsewhere, and the bank statement shows only a general amount, the court may side with the business due to lack of evidence.

All fiscal receipts are stored in the memory of the POS terminal and in the Tax Service database. If you remember the exact date and time of purchase (which can be checked in the banking app), large chain stores usually can find the receipt in the system and print a duplicate. Even if the case goes to court, the bank statement should be supported by: photo or video evidence from the store, witness testimonies (friends who were with you), original packaging with the store barcode, or bonus cards that accrued cashback during the purchase.

Five types of evidence that can confirm a purchase without a cash receipt

Bank statement

If the product was paid for by bank card, the account statement can confirm the payment fact, transaction date, amount, and recipient. In many cases, this is enough to establish the fact of purchase from a specific seller.

Electronic receipt

Today, more and more stores issue electronic payment documents instead of paper ones. They may be sent to email, mobile app, via Viber or SMS, or stored in the buyer’s personal account. Such a document has the same legal force as a paper one.

Warranty card

For household appliances, electronics, or other warranty-covered goods, the warranty card can confirm the purchase. It usually contains information about the sale date, product model, seller, and serial number.

Delivery note or sales receipt

When buying online, sellers often send buyers delivery notes, acceptance-transfer acts, or other documents confirming the sale. Such documents can also be used as proof of purchase.

Other proper evidence

In its ruling, the Supreme Court effectively recognized that the list of possible evidence is not exhaustive. These may include order confirmation on the website, correspondence with the seller, SMS about product delivery, information from the online store personal account, data from the seller’s accounting systems, other documents or information that allow establishing the fact of purchase. The court evaluates the totality of such evidence during dispute consideration.

Does this mean that a product can be returned without any documents?

The Supreme Court’s legal position does not mean that the absence of a cash receipt automatically guarantees product return. The consumer must still prove that: the product was purchased from the respective seller, return or warranty repair claims were made within the legally established period, and other conditions provided by the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Rights Protection" were met.

In other words, what matters is not so much the presence of a paper receipt as the ability to confirm the very fact of purchase.

Thus, we can conclude that a cash receipt remains the simplest way to confirm a purchase, but its loss does not deprive the consumer of the right to protection. Both legislation and Supreme Court practice proceed from the fact that the purchase can be confirmed by various proper evidence. If the buyer can prove that the product was purchased from a specific seller, the absence of a paper receipt alone should not be a reason to refuse consideration of their claims.

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