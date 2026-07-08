Electronic Correspondence in Criminal Proceedings: When Official Communication Becomes Evidence of Guilt

The use of official email and digital evidence in criminal proceedings continues to shape new approaches to assessing the admissibility of the evidentiary base.

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One of the key issues in cases related to business activities is distinguishing between unlawful conspiracy and ordinary official communication.

If interaction between participants occurs exclusively through official corporate or government email addresses, the question arises whether such correspondence alone can indicate unlawful coordination of actions.

The use of official communication channels, which are subject to preservation and can be verified, may be taken into account by the court when assessing the nature of the relevant communication along with other circumstances of the case.

Moreover, if at the time of the relevant events the legislation did not contain a direct prohibition on professional communication between representatives of state bodies and business entities, such correspondence itself may be considered as an element of performing official or professional functions, rather than as evidence of unlawful conspiracy.

Admissibility of Digital Evidence: Why the Method of Obtaining It Matters

The spread of electronic document management has led to a significant portion of information that can be used as evidence in criminal proceedings existing exclusively in digital form. Therefore, not only the content of electronic evidence but also compliance with the procedure for obtaining, preserving, and examining it is becoming increasingly important.

One of the most debated issues is the use of copies of electronic files instead of the original information carriers. If the review is conducted not directly from the original carrier but from previously copied files, questions naturally arise regarding the origin of digital materials, the immutability of their content, and the possibility to verify whether the established procedural order was followed during their seizure and examination.

That is why in cases where electronic evidence plays a primary role, ensuring the integrity of digital information and the ability to confirm the continuity of its preservation from the moment of receipt to examination in court is of particular importance.

The admissibility of such materials is assessed taking into account the requirements of Articles 84–87 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, which regulate the concept of evidence, criteria for their admissibility, and consequences of obtaining evidence unlawfully.

Procedural Guarantees During Evidence Collection

Equally important is compliance with the requirements of criminal procedural legislation during procedural actions. In particular, the legal status of property subject to such actions may have legal significance.

If property remains temporarily seized for a long time without being arrested in cases where the law requires it, this may raise questions about the legality of further use of the obtained materials as evidence. Such circumstances are subject to separate assessment by the court considering compliance with procedural guarantees and the rights of the parties in criminal proceedings.

The procedure for handling temporarily seized property is regulated by Articles 167–173 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, which define the grounds for its seizure, arrest, and subsequent procedural status.

Limits of Official Powers and Professional Interaction

When assessing the actions of officials, it is important to establish whether they were carried out within the powers granted by law and in accordance with current regulatory legal acts.

The very fact of professional interaction between representatives of state bodies and business entities requires assessment considering its content, regulatory framework, and other circumstances of the specific criminal proceeding.

The Importance of Special Legislation for Assessing Case Circumstances

When evaluating the factual circumstances of a criminal proceeding, it is important to consider not only the provisions of criminal law but also special regulatory frameworks of the relevant business activity sector.

If certain mechanisms, decision-making procedures, or methods for forming specific economic indicators are directly defined by legislation and subordinate regulatory legal acts, their legal assessment should be carried out precisely taking such regulation into account.

ECHR Practice

The practice of the European Court of Human Rights is based on the fact that Article 6 of the Convention does not establish rules on the admissibility of evidence as such. The decisive factor is whether the criminal proceedings as a whole were fair, including considering the method of obtaining evidence and the defense's ability to effectively challenge their admissibility, reliability, and evidentiary value (Macharik v. the Czech Republic; Almaši v. Serbia).

At the same time, the court is obliged to provide a proper, complete, and reasoned assessment of the key arguments of the parties that may affect the outcome of the trial (Sytnyk v. Ukraine; Đurić v. Serbia). Formal or incomplete examination of such arguments may call into question the overall fairness of the proceedings (Cupiał v. Poland).

Moreover, according to established ECHR practice, a finding of guilt must be based on sufficiently weighty, clear, and consistent evidence that allows establishing guilt beyond a reasonable doubt (Kobets v. Ukraine).

Practical Significance for Criminal Proceedings

The issues of assessing electronic correspondence, admissibility of digital evidence, and compliance with procedural rules for their acquisition are already among the most pressing problems in criminal procedure.

The formation of stable judicial practice in this area will be decisive for developing uniform standards for using digital information as evidence, ensuring the principle of a fair trial, and maintaining a proper balance between the interests of criminal prosecution and the protection of the rights of participants in criminal proceedings.

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