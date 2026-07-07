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In Kyiv, a woman was making fake medical certificates to arrange deferments, and advertised them on social networks

20:43, 7 July 2026
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The documents stated that family members of conscripts, due to serious illnesses, were unable to move independently and required non-professional care.
In Kyiv, a woman was making fake medical certificates to arrange deferments, and advertised them on social networks
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A 23-year-old resident of Kyiv was notified of suspicion of committing actions aimed at obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman conspired with other individuals and produced forged documents about the health status of relatives of conscripts on order.

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As reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the fake medical certificates stated that family members of conscripts allegedly could not move independently due to serious illnesses and required non-professional care. Based on such documents, men arranged deferments from military service as persons providing care for relatives.

Law enforcement documented that at least seven clients used the forged documents. The services for producing fake certificates were advertised through Telegram channels, and the finished documents were sent to customers by mail.

During searches, the suspect's premises were seized with medical certificate forms with stamps, medical books, dozens of stamps and seals, as well as already completed medical documents.

Currently, other persons who may be involved in producing forged documents that allowed men to avoid military service are being identified.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the State Bureau of Investigation uncovered a scheme at the Konotop City District Court of Sumy region that involved issuing court decisions based on applications from conscripted men: recognizing their wives as missing or establishing facts of sole upbringing of minor children by such men.

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