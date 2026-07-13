Phones in Ukrainian Schools Decided Not to Be Completely Banned: Two Main Reasons

There are no plans to completely ban phones in schools, as they can help children in dangerous situations.

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The issue of using mobile phones and other gadgets in schools has not yet received final legislative regulation. Although members of parliament support the need to control the use of digital devices during lessons, they emphasize that new rules should not only aid learning but also consider the security risks of wartime and children's rights. The Ministry of Education and Science is expected to develop comprehensive solutions that will balance discipline, safety, and the modern needs of students.

Why the law on phones in schools has not yet been adopted

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation reviewed a bill proposing to ban the use of gadgets during the educational process in schools, except when needed for educational or medical purposes.

Following the review, the document was sent back for revision. Additionally, the Ministry of Education and Science was tasked with developing comprehensive solutions to regulate the use of mobile devices during lessons in a way that they do not distract students or reduce the effectiveness of learning.

The topic of gadget use in schools has become one of the most resonant in the education sector. According to parliamentarians, the problem indeed exists, as children often get distracted by phones and other digital devices, negatively affecting the learning process and knowledge retention. Therefore, gadget use during lessons should be controlled, but the model for such regulation still requires further development.

What the new rules for students might be

Parliament believes it is appropriate at the legislative level to set restrictions on gadget use during lessons, leaving exceptions only for educational or medical needs.

At the same time, it is emphasized that when preparing the final rules, the realities of wartime must be taken into account. Due to security risks, mobile phones should remain with children as they may be necessary for quick communication with parents or in other emergency situations.

Moreover, phones can be used to record possible violations of children's rights or cases of bullying. Therefore, parliamentarians believe the issue must be addressed comprehensively so that the use of gadgets during the educational process is safe and promotes learning rather than distracting from it.

What the parliament has already decided and why the issue was sent back for revision

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation has already reviewed bill No. 15105 «On Amendments to Article 53 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Education' regarding the obligations of education seekers not to use phones, tablets, and smartwatches during lessons except for educational and/or medical needs».

The document proposed to legally establish the obligation for students not to use phones, tablets, and smartwatches during lessons unless related to educational or medical needs.

After discussion, committee members unanimously recommended the Verkhovna Rada return the bill to the author for revision. Simultaneously, the Ministry of Education and Science was recommended to develop a comprehensive mechanism for the use of digital devices in schools together with interested parties.

Currently, the law does not contain a direct ban on students using mobile phones during the educational process. At the same time, educational institutions may establish their own rules for gadget use within the autonomy provided by the Law of Ukraine "On Education."

During the bill discussion, attention was also drawn to the fact that a complete ban must consider children's safety during wartime, as well as the possibility of using mobile phones to record cases of bullying or other violations of the rights of participants in the educational process. The need to balance the interests of education, children's rights, and security challenges was one of the reasons the bill was decided to be revised, and comprehensive proposals are expected from the Ministry of Education and Science.

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