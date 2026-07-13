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Store and cafe employees may be allowed to use physical force against aggressive customers

13:19, 13 July 2026
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Employees may be allowed to defend themselves if a customer attacks or poses a real threat.
Store and cafe employees may be allowed to use physical force against aggressive customers
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Conflicts with aggressive visitors, threats, and even physical assaults are increasingly becoming part of the job for service sector employees. In this regard, Ukraine is proposing to legally grant such employees the right to use physical force to protect their life and health in cases of direct attack or real threat until law enforcement arrives. The relevant initiative is outlined in a petition registered for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.

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Service sector employees are proposed to be granted the right to self-defense

Petition No. 41/010309-26ep calls on the government to initiate legislative changes aimed at strengthening the legal protection of service sector employees.

The author notes that while performing their duties, employees in this sector regularly face aggressive behavior from visitors, threats, and physical attacks, and therefore require additional legal protection mechanisms.

It is proposed to legally regulate the possibility for service sector employees to use physical force exclusively in cases of direct attack or real threat to life or health. At the same time, such actions must be necessary and proportionate to stop the offense until law enforcement arrives.

What changes are proposed

In addition to granting the right to use physical force in cases defined by law, the petition author proposes to:

  • define clear limits for permissible use of physical force;
  • introduce mandatory training for employees on lawful self-defense;
  • provide legal guarantees for employees who acted within the law;
  • strengthen liability for attacks on service sector employees while performing their duties.

What goal is intended to be achieved

Adoption of the relevant legislative changes will contribute to increasing the safety level of service sector employees, reducing the number of violence cases in this sector, and ensuring an adequate level of protection for those who work daily with a large number of citizens.

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