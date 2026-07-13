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Salaries up to 37 thousand hryvnias: NAC reports available vacancies

15:02, 13 July 2026
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NAC is looking for two specialists.
Salaries up to 37 thousand hryvnias: NAC reports available vacancies
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The High Anti-Corruption Court announced a vacancy for a leading specialist in the document support department.

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Job responsibilities include receiving, initial analysis, and registration of incoming court cases, procedural documents, appeals, and information requests in the ASDS system.

NAC offers:

- official salary – 29,184 UAH + allowances and bonuses according to civil service legislation;

- opportunities for professional development and training;

- paid leave of at least 30 calendar days per year with financial assistance;

- medical care in institutions of the State Administration of Affairs.

The High Anti-Corruption Court is also looking for a chief specialist in the cyber protection sector.

"The job involves constant monitoring of events, prompt response to cyberattacks, as well as searching for and eliminating potential software vulnerabilities. Besides the technical part, you will participate in risk management and the development of internal instructions and cyber hygiene plans for the court," the court stated.

NAC offers:

- official salary – 37,939 UAH + seniority allowance and bonuses according to civil service legislation;

- opportunities for professional development and training;

- paid leave of at least 30 calendar days per year with financial assistance;

- medical care in institutions of the State Administration of Affairs.

"We expect resumes by July 31, 2026, inclusive, at the email address: [email protected]. Please be sure to specify the desired position and your current contact details," NAC added.

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