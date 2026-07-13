In Prykarpattia, a man was convicted for attacking military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center during notification

The accused, threatening to burn the car, punched a serviceman in the head who was behind the wheel.

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The Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region sentenced a resident of the village of Rivnya who beat three servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center during the notification of conscripts.

Circumstances of the case

According to case materials No. 350/1055/26, the incident occurred in the evening of March 20, 2025, in the village of Rivnya, Kalush district. At that time, four military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center together with police officers were conducting notification activities for conscripts.

As stated in the verdict, a service vehicle Ford Galaxy with two servicemen stopped on the roadside at the village exit, waiting for the arrival of a police car. After a few minutes, a local resident driving a Kia Sorento stopped in front of the service vehicle.

The man approached the driver's door of the Ford Galaxy, opened it, and began swearing, demanding to stop the notification and mobilization activities in the village.

After that, he tried to pull the servicemen out of the vehicle. Due to the blocked rear doors, the man began kicking and hitting the vehicle's glass with his hands. Passengers of the Kia Sorento who were with him surrounded the service vehicle and also expressed hostility towards the military personnel.

According to the court, the man threatened to burn the Ford Galaxy, then punched the serviceman behind the wheel in the head. He also pulled the second serviceman out of the vehicle and beat him.

One of the victims, trying to avoid conflict, left the scene. Meanwhile, the attacker continued to beat another serviceman. Later, he ran up to the service vehicle and broke the rear window.

As a result of the incident, three servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center were recognized as victims.

What the court decided

During the trial, the man admitted his guilt and concluded a plea agreement with the prosecutor. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

The court also took into account that the accused supports a child with a disability, voluntarily compensated material damage amounting to 19,700 hryvnias, and transferred 150,000 hryvnias for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the Saltivskyi District Court of Kharkiv found a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine guilty of hooliganism: during a document check of citizens, he intentionally inflicted bodily injuries on a history teacher. The court sentenced the accused to three years of restricted freedom and ordered him to pay 150,000 hryvnias in moral damages to the victim.

According to case materials, the accused joined a mobile notification group for conscripts and later served at a mobile checkpoint to check military registration documents of citizens and conduct mobilization activities. There, he stopped a previously unknown citizen and asked to provide military registration documents for verification. A verbal conflict arose between the accused and the victim regarding the powers of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees and the presentation of military registration documents for inspection.