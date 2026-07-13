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The Avangard settlement in Odesa region may become a city: The Rada was recommended to adopt the resolution

15:15, 13 July 2026
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The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported changing the status of the Avangard settlement in the Odesa district.
The Avangard settlement in Odesa region may become a city: The Rada was recommended to adopt the resolution
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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Governance, Regional Development, and Urban Planning supported draft resolution No. 15375, which provides for classifying the Avangard settlement of the Odesa district as a city.

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During the Committee meeting, it was noted that Avangard is a settlement with predominantly compact multi-apartment residential development. As of June 10, 2026, the settlement had 10,206 registered residents.

The Committee also emphasized that the initiative to change the status of the settlement was supported by Avangard residents during public discussions. The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the corresponding proposal to the Verkhovna Rada based on the appeal of the Avangard settlement council.

If the resolution is adopted by the parliament, Avangard will officially acquire city status in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Resolving Certain Issues of the Administrative-Territorial Structure of Ukraine."

Following the review, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft resolution No. 15375 in full.

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