Since July 12, the submission of MTB compliance declarations through the ePermit system has been suspended — State Labor Service

At the same time, to ensure the continuity of administrative services, the State Labor Service continues to register such declarations in accordance with the procedure established by law.

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The State Labor Service of Ukraine reminded that due to the expiration on July 11 of the experimental project regarding the operation of the Unified State Electronic System of Permitting Documents, introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 795 dated July 5, 2024, from July 12, 2026, the possibility for employers to independently register declarations of compliance of the material and technical base with labor protection legislation requirements, including updated declarations, through the ePermit system is suspended.

"At the same time, to ensure the continuity of administrative services, the State Labor Service continues to register such declarations in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Please note that the submission of declarations for their registration with the State Labor Service is carried out exclusively through administrative service centers.

We ask you to take these changes into account when planning the submission of declarations," the agency added.

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