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Military Personnel with ATO Status Can Travel Intercity Transport for Free: When the Coupon Sheet is Issued

20:01, 13 July 2026
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For the first time, a coupon sheet granting the right to receive travel tickets at 50% off must be issued alongside the ATO participant ID.
Military Personnel with ATO Status Can Travel Intercity Transport for Free: When the Coupon Sheet is Issued
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Military personnel with combatant participant status can use their right to discounted travel on intercity transport by presenting a coupon sheet.

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The Ministry of Defence has reported that military personnel with ATO status are entitled to make one free round trip by rail, water, air or intercity motor transport every two years, regardless of the availability of rail connections. They can also use these modes of transport once a year at 50% off.

For the first time, the coupon sheet granting the right to purchase travel tickets at 50% off is being issued alongside the combatant participant ID. To obtain a discounted ticket, the ATO ID and coupon sheet must be presented at the ticket office. The cashier then exchanges the coupons for travel documents.

Once the coupon sheet has expired, military personnel will be issued with a new one. Active military personnel must submit a report to the commander of their military unit to do this. The expired coupon sheet must be returned. If the document is missing, the authorised body issuing the coupon sheets will verify the grounds for receiving a new one.

The Ministry of Defence also reminds us that all rules and conditions of transportation established for the respective type of transport apply to military personnel travelling with discounted tickets.

As previously reported in the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, couples where both spouses are combatants are guaranteed by the state a significant discount on housing and communal services payments. A common question that arises is whether such a discount is cumulative if the husband and wife live together.

 

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