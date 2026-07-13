A new benefit is offered to veterans: instead of a land plot, they can receive 200 thousand hryvnias

The initiative provides for a payment of 200 thousand hryvnias to those who have the right to land but cannot receive it or want to use the funds.

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In Ukraine, the approach to implementing the right of war veterans and other privileged categories of citizens to receive free land plots may change. In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers is proposed to allow receiving a fixed monetary compensation of 200 thousand hryvnias instead of land — in cases when a person chooses this option or when it is impossible to provide a plot due to the lack of available land resources.

Why is it proposed to change the procedure for providing land to veterans

Currently, Article 121 of the Land Code of Ukraine provides the right for certain categories of citizens, including combatants and war veterans, to receive free land plots from state or communal ownership.

This right is one of the mechanisms of state support for people who participated in the defense of Ukraine and its independence.

At the same time, after the end of the full-scale war, the number of people entitled to receive land plots may significantly increase. Meanwhile, available land resources, especially within populated areas, are limited.

Because of this, some veterans may actually be unable to use the benefit provided by law — not due to lack of right, but due to the shortage of land plots that can be transferred into ownership.

It is proposed to pay veterans a one-time compensation of 200 thousand hryvnias

In this regard, the author of petition No. 41/010315-26ep proposes to amend Article 121 of the Land Code of Ukraine and provide an alternative mechanism — a one-time monetary compensation instead of a land plot.

The proposed payment amount is 200 thousand hryvnias.

It is proposed to receive the compensation at the veteran's request or in case the authorities are unable to provide a land plot within the available territory.

What advantages are seen in introducing compensation

The author of the petition notes that such a mechanism could allow:

guaranteeing the realization of veterans' rights regardless of the availability of free land;

ensuring a more transparent and fair approach to fulfilling state obligations;

reducing the burden on local self-government bodies;

avoiding possible abuses during the distribution of land plots;

giving veterans the opportunity to independently decide how to use the funds.

In particular, the compensation could be directed towards purchasing housing, developing a personal business, medical treatment, or other needs.

What changes are proposed to the Land Code

The initiator of the petition proposes to enshrine in legislation a clear possibility to receive a one-time monetary compensation of 200 thousand hryvnias for persons entitled to free land plots according to the law.

Thus, instead of exclusively land-based support, the state could offer veterans a choice between receiving a plot and a financial payment.

According to the author, this should help move from the formal existence of the benefit to its real implementation for every veteran who has the corresponding right.

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