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Competition for the Dnipro Court of Appeal: Candidate Did Not Confirm the Ability to Administer Justice

20:12, 13 July 2026
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The High Qualification Commission of Judges noted that 43 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions at the Dnipro Court of Appeal.
Competition for the Dnipro Court of Appeal: Candidate Did Not Confirm the Ability to Administer Justice
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At the meeting of the High Qualification Commission of Judges on 13 July, an interview was conducted and the results of the qualification assessment of Yurii Fedorovych Shofarenko, a candidate for the position of judge at the Dnipro Court of Appeal, were determined. This was reported by the HQCJ.

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Based on the results of the qualification assessment, Yurii Shofarenko scored 425.70 points. The Commission recognised that the candidate did not confirm the ability to administer justice in the appellate general court.

The HQCJ reminded that 43 candidates applied to participate in the competition for 23 vacant judge positions at the Dnipro Court of Appeal.

In total, interviews were conducted with 41 candidates: 25 candidates confirmed their ability to administer justice, 11 candidates did not confirm it, and 5 candidates are awaiting an interview in the plenary session of the Commission. Two candidates withdrew from participation.

 

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