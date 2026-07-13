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The Cabinet of Ministers is Preparing a Large-Scale Reform: Family-Type Orphanages Will No Longer Be Created

20:38, 13 July 2026
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From 2027, new family upbringing forms will be created in the format of foster families.
The Cabinet of Ministers is Preparing a Large-Scale Reform: Family-Type Orphanages Will No Longer Be Created
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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law aimed at updating the approach to family forms of upbringing.

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The Ministry of Social Policy stated that its main goal is to ensure specialists can act without delay when a child is in danger or needs help.

What will change?

  • Responsibilities in child protection will be clearly defined.

  • Child services will operate around the clock to respond promptly to cases where a child is at risk.

  • The state will strengthen control over the observance of children's rights and pay more attention to the training of child services workers.

The draft law also proposes to update the approach to family forms of upbringing.

From 2027, new family upbringing forms will be created as foster families. All existing family-type orphanages will continue their work.

Separately, the creation of specialised foster families for children who require special care or living conditions is provided for.

 

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