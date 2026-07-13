The Accounting Chamber has Started an Audit of the Implementation of the Personnel Management Information System in the Civil Service

Auditors will assess the activities of the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service (NADS) concerning the implementation and current status of measures for introducing the human resource management information system in the civil service.

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The Accounting Chamber has announced the commencement of an audit titled "Implementation of the human resource management information system in the civil service."

This information system, known as HRMIS, has been implemented by the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service (NADS) since 2017 and is a key component of the digital transformation of the civil service system.

In 2025, the Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of the remuneration system reform in public administration. This audit concluded that a contributing factor to the incomplete implementation of the reform was the inadequate level of automation in personnel management processes. At the time of that audit, HRMIS did not contain comprehensive information.

The new control activity will involve auditors assessing the following:

– NADS's activities concerning the introduction of the human resource management information system in the civil service;

– The current status of the information system's implementation;

– NADS's fulfilment of its responsibilities as the administrator of this system;

– The establishment, maintenance, and operational integrity of a unified personnel data database for the civil service.

State auditors from the Department of Control (Audit) in the sphere of performing nationwide functions, digital transformation, public property management, and economic protection are participating in this control activity. The audit is the responsibility of Kyrylo Klymenko, a member of the Accounting Chamber.

The audit report is scheduled for review at the Accounting Chamber meeting in December 2026.

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