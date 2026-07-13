Starlink Verification Will be Done Differently – What Rules Have Been Introduced

The rules for Starlink verification have changed in Ukraine.

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In Ukraine, the verification process for Starlink in Diia has been updated for citizens, individual entrepreneurs, and businesses. This was announced by the state services platform, "Diia".

According to the revised rules, applicants must now provide the KIT number and UTID, or at least one of these identifiers, when submitting an application.

For legal entities, the service is accessible via the "Diia" portal. Notifications can be submitted by companies and their separate subdivisions that have been registered in the Unified State Register for over a year. In addition to the KIT number and UTID, if available, the Dish ID and Starlink account number must also be provided.

Citizens and individual entrepreneurs can complete the verification process at CNAPs, as well as at branches of "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta". They will need to present the terminal and provide its identification data.

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