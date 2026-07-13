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Ukraine and 9 Other European Countries Announce the Creation of an Anti-Ballistic Coalition

18:52, 13 July 2026
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The declaration was signed by the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, in addition to Ukraine.
Ukraine and 9 Other European Countries Announce the Creation of an Anti-Ballistic Coalition
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Ukraine and nine other European states have announced the formation of an Anti-Ballistic Coalition, as reported by the Élysée Palace.

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The declaration was signed by the leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

In the document, the leaders acknowledged the growing ballistic threat and the "importance of defensive potential for the security of the European continent." They announced the initiation of an exclusively defensive coalition focused on missile defence issues.

"We express our support for its flagship project, which is to work rapidly on the development of missile defence potential," the declaration states.

All the aforementioned countries have become founding members of the coalition.

"We believe that the defence of Europe requires a global solution in the form of an integrated missile defence architecture to deter and overcome future missile threats — developed through collective efforts, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation. It will complement existing missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired or to be acquired by the participating countries," the declaration says.

 

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