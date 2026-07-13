Volodymyr Zelensky Awarded Emmanuel Macron the Order of Freedom

Zelensky noted that relations between Ukraine and France have truly reached a strategic level, largely thanks to the personal efforts of President Macron.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, awarded the Order of Freedom to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

"As always, we closely coordinate positions with Emmanuel. It was a productive meeting where we discussed priorities ahead of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and the Willing Coalition meetings, as well as bilateral cooperation," Zelensky stated.

He noted that relations between Ukraine and France have truly reached a strategic level, largely due to President Macron's personal efforts. Zelensky thanked him for his help and support before presenting him with the Order of Freedom.

"We spoke in detail about the situation on the front and Ukraine's needs to protect its people from Russian attacks. It is important to strengthen Ukraine, enhance our air defence, and accelerate our European anti-ballistic capabilities. France possesses precisely the capacities and strong technologies needed to assist. We will work on this together with our allies. Thank you, France; thank you, Emmanuel!" Zelensky added.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.