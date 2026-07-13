Prosecutor General Kravchenko Named the Priorities of the Law Enforcement System: Transitioning from the "Process for the Sake of Process" Model to a "Results-Oriented" Model.

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that today, the quality of the law enforcement system's activities affects not only security within the country.

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Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko held a coordination meeting with leaders of law enforcement agencies.

He began the meeting by stating, "The law enforcement system should not work for the process; it should work for the result."

He elaborated, "For many years, the system's effectiveness was measured by the number of opened criminal cases, meetings held, or statistical indicators.

Today, the criteria are completely different: whether the criminal is punished, whether stolen funds are returned to the state, whether a child is protected, and whether all those responsible for war crimes are identified."

Kravchenko outlined the main changes, affirming, "We are moving from the 'process for the sake of process' model to the 'result' model."

He stressed that the quality of the law enforcement system's activities now impacts not only domestic security but also Ukraine's international standing.

"It also affects Ukraine's international authority. There are criminal cases closely monitored by our international partners.

These include, in particular, the case regarding the assassination attempt in Monaco and the investigation of the circumstances of the 'Nord Stream' pipeline explosions.

Our task is to ensure a professional, objective, and impartial investigation of each such case, not only to establish the truth but also to protect Ukraine's reputation and trust in Ukrainian state institutions."

War crimes remain an unconditional priority.

"We cannot predict where a Russian missile will strike tomorrow, and we cannot always protect people from the strike itself.

But we are obliged to do everything so that the consequences of these attacks do not become even more terrible due to official negligence or irresponsibility. That is why the investigation of the tragedy in Vyshneve is crucial for me.

If it is established that officials, through their decisions or inaction, allowed consequences that could have been avoided, each of them must be held accountable. The law is the same for everyone.

Position, authority, or status cannot be grounds for avoiding responsibility. This is not only my position as Prosecutor General; this is the task set by the President of Ukraine."

A separate priority is the protection of children.

"This is especially important to me, considering these children live in conditions of full-scale war. No one has the right to neglect their lives and health.

No child who faces an obvious threat should be left without state protection. Where officials' inaction leads to tragedies, there will be a principled legal assessment."

Equally important is the fight against crimes against the foundations of national security, corruption, organised crime, crimes in budgetary, economic, and cyber spheres, as well as illegal schemes to evade mobilisation.

"Each law enforcement agency has its own powers, but the result must be the same for

all: a safe state, protected people, and restored justice. These are the results by which Ukrainian society will evaluate us, and these are the results by which the world evaluates Ukraine today. We continue to work for the result," he concluded.

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