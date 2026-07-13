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Fit-for-service Ukrainians Must Return to the Homeland, Says Polish Defense Minister

18:13, 13 July 2026
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At the same time, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz criticised Polish politicians who fuel dangerous anti-Ukrainian sentiments.
Fit-for-service Ukrainians Must Return to the Homeland, Says Polish Defense Minister
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Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that all young Ukrainians fit for military service should be in Ukraine, participating in its defence against Russian aggression. He made these remarks on TVP Info.

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The Polish minister expressed dissatisfaction with the behaviour of some Ukrainian citizens abroad, noting that driving cars worth millions of zlotys during wartime is inappropriate.

"All young Ukrainians fit for combat must be in Ukraine and serve the Homeland there," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He also criticised local far-right politicians and the opposition party "Law and Justice", asserting that they are fuelling dangerous anti-Ukrainian sentiments.

"Look at where we have come today: a nation deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize – Poland, the Poles – for opening their hearts and the doors of their homes, not creating refugee camps, accepted 3 million refugees. And today this fanaticism that has erupted has turned into something simply very dangerous," added the head of the Polish Ministry of Defence.

 

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