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The Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center explained how the validity period of categories in a driver's license is now determined

17:53, 13 July 2026
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A driver's license issued for the first time is still issued for 2 years.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center explained how the validity period of categories in a driver's license is now determined
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As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", new rules regarding the validity periods of driver's licenses depending on the opened vehicle categories are in effect in Ukraine.

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The main service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained how the validity period of categories is now determined.

They emphasized that a driver's license issued for the first time is still issued for 2 years.

"After its exchange, a new validity period for categories is established:

- 15 years — for categories A1, A, B1, B, BE;

- 5 years — for categories C1, C, C1E, CE, D1, D, D1E, DE, T.

The two-year period applies only once — at the first time in life of obtaining a driver's license, regardless of which categories will be opened later," the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center also added that the procedure for obtaining and exchanging a driver's license remains unchanged.

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