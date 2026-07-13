The Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center explained how the validity period of categories in a driver's license is now determined

A driver's license issued for the first time is still issued for 2 years.

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As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", new rules regarding the validity periods of driver's licenses depending on the opened vehicle categories are in effect in Ukraine.

The main service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained how the validity period of categories is now determined.

They emphasized that a driver's license issued for the first time is still issued for 2 years.

"After its exchange, a new validity period for categories is established:

- 15 years — for categories A1, A, B1, B, BE;

- 5 years — for categories C1, C, C1E, CE, D1, D, D1E, DE, T.

The two-year period applies only once — at the first time in life of obtaining a driver's license, regardless of which categories will be opened later," the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Center also added that the procedure for obtaining and exchanging a driver's license remains unchanged.

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