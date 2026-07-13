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Camera traps against jeep riding: offenders in the "Synevyr" National Park will be handed over to the police

23:30, 13 July 2026
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Illegal jeep riding in the territory of the "Synevyr" National Nature Park will be recorded using camera traps and hidden cameras.
Camera traps against jeep riding: offenders in the "Synevyr" National Park will be handed over to the police
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In the "Synevyr" National Nature Park, measures to counter illegal jeep riding have been strengthened, and warnings about liability for violations of environmental protection laws have been issued. To detect offenders within the park, additional camera traps and hidden photo and video recording devices have been installed, and the collected materials will be handed over to law enforcement agencies.

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The park administration emphasized that uncontrolled movement of off-road vehicles through the protected area poses a serious threat to natural ecosystems and negatively affects the living conditions of local residents. In particular, vehicle traffic leads to the destruction of the fertile soil layer, the development of erosion processes, and damage to rare plant species listed in the Red Book of Ukraine.

Additionally, engine noise disturbs wild animals and birds, forcing them to leave their natural habitats, especially during the breeding season. The park also highlights the risks of soil and mountain stream pollution from exhaust gases and fuel and lubricants.

According to the administration, jeep riding participants often enter private land plots used by locals for agriculture or livestock grazing. The park stressed that it will protect both natural complexes and the rights of landowners.

To strengthen control, an additional network of camera traps and hidden photo and video recording systems has been installed along the most popular illegal routes. The obtained materials will be transferred to law enforcement for consideration of bringing the guilty parties to administrative or, in case of significant damage, criminal liability.

The national park noted that it is open to visitors who comply with environmental protection rules and choose eco-friendly forms of recreation, including hiking routes, eco-trails, and cycling tourism. At the same time, the administration emphasized that the use of the protected area for off-road driving in violation of the law will not be allowed.

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the government is being urged to completely ban jeep riding in the Carpathians. In particular, the initiators advocate for a complete ban on the use of off-road vehicles, ATVs, buggies, enduro motorcycles, and other high-passability equipment off public roads in the protected areas of the Carpathian region.

According to the initiative's authors, uncontrolled rides of such equipment gradually destroy unique mountain ecosystems, worsen the condition of plant and animal life, accelerate the degradation of natural landscapes, and create additional risks for tourists using hiking routes.

Back in 2025, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed Law No. 4188-IX aimed at strengthening the protection of territories and objects of the natural reserve fund.

The document introduced a number of important changes to protect Ukrainian reserves.

In particular, the law prohibits the passage of mechanical vehicles through the territories of the natural reserve fund. An exception is made only for public roads where movement is permitted according to the law.

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