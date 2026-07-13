Not only water and medicine: what to take to a shelter during an air raid alert

Currently, 46 underground metro stations operate around the clock in shelter mode.

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During an air raid alert, it is recommended to take only the essentials to the shelter — warm clothes, water, medicine, and hygiene products. At the same time, tents and inflatable mattresses are advised against to avoid taking up extra space.

As reminded by the Kyiv Metro, currently 46 underground metro stations operate around the clock in shelter mode. Thousands of people wait out air raid alerts there daily, so following simple rules helps ensure a comfortable stay for everyone.

The metro recommends, if possible, replacing tents and inflatable mattresses with sleeping pads and sleeping bags. This will allow for more efficient use of free space so that other shelter visitors can also use it.

It is also advised to take warm clothes, a blanket or sleeping pad, as the average temperature at the stations is 17–18°C, and drafts are possible through tunnels and other underground premises. Additionally, it is necessary to have a supply of water or a warm drink, necessary medicines, hygiene products, including wet and dry wipes. For pets, it is recommended to prepare pads and bags.

The Kyiv Metro emphasizes that you should position yourself on the platform so as not to block access to service rooms, restrooms, and trains if the alarm sounds while they are moving. If necessary, station staff will help determine the best place to settle.

Those who use metro stations as shelters and commute to them are advised, if possible, to choose central stations — "Zoloti Vorota," "Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroyiv," "Maidan Nezalezhnosti," or "Khreshchatyk," as there are usually fewer people there.

The metro also reminded that the enterprise operates around the clock. After train operations end, about 700 employees perform repair work, check safety, power, and communication systems, and maintain tunnels. Passengers are urged to understand the staff's work, who simultaneously ensure the stations function as shelters and maintain the safe operation of the metro.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", if an air raid alert catches a person at home, the safest option remains to immediately go to the nearest shelter. However, during massive missile strikes or attacks by strike drones, there are situations when explosions are already nearby, and leaving the apartment may be more dangerous than staying inside the building.

If you already hear explosions, air defense activity, the characteristic sound of an approaching missile or strike drone, you must not run outside. Being outdoors during shelling significantly increases the risk of injury from shrapnel.

If you are in bed and there is no time to move to a safer place, lie down on the floor near an interior wall and cover your head with your hands, a pillow, or a thick blanket.

After a series of explosions, do not immediately leave the apartment or safe room. The air attack may continue in waves, and there may be pauses between missile or drone launches.

Leaving the shelter or safe place is recommended only after an official announcement that the air raid alert has ended. If the building has been damaged, there is a smell of gas, structural damage, or a fire has occurred, you should leave the premises only when it is safe and report the situation by calling 101, 102, or 104 depending on the nature of the danger.

If there is still enough time after the air raid alert is announced, the best and safest decision remains to immediately go to the nearest equipped shelter rather than stay in the apartment.

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