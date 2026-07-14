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Short Weekends Won't Help — How Much Time is Needed For Real Recovery During Vacation

07:44, 14 July 2026
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People who continue to think about work emails, unfinished tasks, or constantly check messages, even during a holiday, risk returning home even more exhausted and closer to professional burnout.
Short Weekends Won't Help — How Much Time is Needed For Real Recovery During Vacation
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Many people feel tired after returning from a holiday, even though they should feel refreshed. As psychologists explain, the reason often lies not in the choice of holiday destination, but in its duration and an inability to completely disengage from work.

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Rest is essential not only for improving well-being but also for supporting mental health and productivity. A temporary break helps to restore energy, better cope with difficulties, improve concentration, and increase motivation.

Conversely, individuals who check work messages, or dwell on unfinished tasks or emails even during their holiday, may return to work feeling even more exhausted. According to experts, this approach increases the risk of professional burnout.

Research indicates that a few days off or a short break is insufficient for full recovery. The optimal holiday duration is approximately two weeks.

People often spend the first few days settling in and adjusting to being on leave. It is typically only after a week that they truly begin to disconnect from work and experience the benefits of rest. A two-week break allows for genuine recovery, both physically and mentally. The initial and final days of a holiday are usually occupied with packing, travel, and organisational matters, meaning that full rest only properly begins a few days into the break.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper," in Ukraine, employees working under martial law can take not only their main annual paid leave but also several types of unpaid leave. The right to such leave and the conditions for granting it are determined by legislation.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Organisation of Labour Relations under Martial Law" No. 2136-IX, as well as the provisions of the Labour Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On Leaves," the standard duration of annual main paid leave for employees is 24 calendar days.

 

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