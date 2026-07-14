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In Poltava, a man forged documents about children to get a deferral from mobilization — the court issued a verdict

06:50, 14 July 2026
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During the trial, the man fully admitted his guilt, agreed with the circumstances established during the pre-trial investigation.
In Poltava, a man forged documents about children to get a deferral from mobilization — the court issued a verdict
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The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava city found a man guilty who forged documents about the family composition and a child's birth certificate in order to obtain a deferral from mobilization. He was fined for this.

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Circumstances of the case

As stated in the case materials 554/9923/26, the man independently entered false information into the certificate about the family composition and a copy of the child's birth certificate. In particular, he changed the year of birth of one of the children to confirm the presence of three minor children and obtain the right to a deferral from mobilization.

On April 6, 2026, during the verification of military registration documents by employees of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Poltava, the man presented forged documents. During the verification, it was established that the information indicated in them did not correspond to official registration data.

The court qualified the man's actions under Part 1 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — forgery of official documents, as well as under Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — use of a knowingly forged document.

During the trial, the man fully admitted his guilt, agreed with the circumstances established during the pre-trial investigation, and did not object to the case being considered in simplified proceedings without a court hearing.

What the court decided

The court took into account that the accused had no previous convictions, sincerely repented, and assisted in the disclosure of the criminal offense.

By the court's verdict, the man was fined 17 thousand hryvnias. In addition, he must pay 8,183 hryvnias and 12 kopecks for the costs of conducting expert examinations.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", a military liable person from Mykolaiv region who received a deferral from conscription during mobilization based on forged documents about establishing his wife’s disability group II and the need for constant care for her, received a verdict based on a plea agreement. 

The court applied the provisions of Part 1 of Article 69 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and imposed a fine of 34 thousand UAH. In addition, within the framework of the concluded agreement, the man undertook to transfer 50 thousand UAH to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the UNITED24 platform.

The Pervomaiskyi City District Court of Mykolaiv region approved the plea agreement concluded between the prosecutor and the accused in the criminal proceedings under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion from conscription for military service during mobilization) and Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (use of a knowingly forged document).

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