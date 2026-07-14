Minimum Pensions Iincreased by Almost 4,000 UAH: Who Will Receive Higher Payments

In July, the minimum pension assistance is expected to be UAH 3,920 higher compared to the same period last year.

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In July 2026, certain categories of citizens will receive increased minimum pensions from the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This applies to payments for families of deceased and missing military personnel, which were revised in the spring.

According to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, enhanced state support is for families of servicemen who died or went missing while defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Specifically, in 2026, the minimum pension amount was increased for families where two or more persons receive assistance (excluding a disabled mother or father, wife or husband), as well as for at least two children of deceased defenders. In July, such recipients are expected to receive minimum pension assistance that is 3,920 UAH higher than for the same period last year. After the March revision, the guaranteed amount is 10,020 UAH.

An even greater increase was provided for disabled family members of deceased or missing military personnel. Their minimum pensions increased by 5,100 UAH. Such payments are assigned to the mother or father, wife or husband, as well as a child receiving social benefits instead of a pension. Each such person will now receive 12,810 UAH.

According to the government decision, these payments will be subject to annual indexation. The Pension Fund will carry out recalculations automatically, without the need for a personal application.

If citizens meet the specified requirements, they can apply to the authorised structural unit of the ministry or agency where the deceased or missing military serviceman served, if a pension was not previously assigned.

If the pension was already assigned, it is necessary to contact the Pension Fund and submit an application for the payment assignment.

To apply, it is necessary to prepare copies of the following documents:Passport or information regarding the registered address or actual residence;

Tax identification number;

Death certificate of the military serviceman;

Document confirming family relationship (birth or marriage certificate);

Document confirming disability;

Disability group certificate (if applicable);

Conclusion on granting disability before adulthood for persons over 18 years old;

Certificate from an educational institution regarding family members studying full-time;

Document confirming at least 20 years of work experience for a mother or wife aged over 50–55 years;

Document confirming the absence of alimony from a stepson or stepdaughter;

Bank account details.

Pension assignment is made if the military serviceman died or passed away under the following circumstances:

during military service;

within three months after discharge;

more than three months after discharge due to wounds, concussion, or illness received during service.

As previously reported by the " Judicial-Legal Newspaper" , having 20 years of insurance experience does not grant the right to retire at 60. According to current pension legislation of Ukraine, in 2026 people with such experience will be able to retire by age only after reaching 65, unless they accumulate more years of insurance experience by then.

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