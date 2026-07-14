July 14 – What Holiday Is Today and Main Events

July 14 marks a number of holidays.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Tuesday, July 14, Ukraine and the world celebrate a number of holidays. Several important events also happened on this day in the past.

On July 14, Ukraine and the world celebrate Shark Awareness Day. Its goal is to dispel common myths about sharks, draw attention to their important role in marine ecosystems, and emphasize the need to protect them. Sharks have existed on Earth for over 400 million years, meaning they appeared long before dinosaurs. They are among the main ocean predators, helping maintain the natural balance by controlling the population of other marine creatures and contributing to the health of marine ecosystems.

Also, July 14 is the International Non-Binary People's Day. The date was chosen symbolically – it is approximately halfway between International Women's Day (March 8) and International Men's Day (November 19). This day is dedicated to raising awareness about non-binary people – those whose gender identity is not exclusively male or female. Its goal is to draw attention to the diversity of gender identities, promote mutual respect, inform society, and support equal rights and opportunities.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On July 14, believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of Saint Apostle Aquila. One of the 70 apostles, a disciple of Jesus Christ and a fervent preacher of Christianity. By origin, he was a Jew from the Pontus region in Asia Minor. Together with his wife, Saint Priscilla, he lived in Rome, but after the expulsion of Jews by Emperor Claudius, they moved to Corinth. It was in Corinth that Aquila and Priscilla met the Apostle Paul, who lived and worked with them since they all were tentmakers. The couple became Paul's closest assistants in his missionary work, accompanied him on travels, and helped spread the Christian faith.

Calendar of Important Events on July 14

1021 – Metropolitan John I of Kyiv solemnly opens the relics of the holy passion-bearer princes Boris and Gleb and establishes the day of their church commemoration;

1099 – Crusader forces, concluding the First Crusade, storm and capture Jerusalem;

1789 – In Paris, a landmark uprising occurs – citizens storm the royal fortress-prison Bastille;

1894 – In Lviv, the first documented football match in the history of Ukraine takes place – between teams from Lviv and Krakow;

1933 – The premiere of Max Fleischer's first animated film about the famous sailor Popeye takes place;

1945 – The government of the Kingdom of Italy officially declares war on the Japanese Empire, joining the final stage of World War II on the side of the Anti-Hitler coalition;

1969 – An armed conflict begins between El Salvador and Honduras, known in history as the "Football War";

2000 – Ukrainian journalist Georgiy Gongadze files an official statement to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Mykhailo Potebenko, reporting systematic surveillance by law enforcement officials and unidentified persons;

2017 – The 17th World Aquatics Championships begin in Budapest, the capital of Hungary;

2023 – The 20th World Aquatics Championships start in Fukuoka, Japan.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.