Marco Rubio stated that the USA will dismantle the International Criminal Court

The USA considers the court's activities a direct threat to national security.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the start of a campaign to dismantle the International Criminal Court, writes CNN.

The American official accused the ICC of "waging war against the USA not with bullets or rockets," but "with the power of so-called international law." The Donald Trump administration considers the court's activities a direct threat to national security.

The USA also stated that those who continue to support the ICC may lose American funding.

"Countries that refuse to reject the false authority of the International Criminal Court while relying on US assistance will likely come under increased scrutiny," said a State Department representative.

The USA appeals to those who:

cooperate with US law enforcement agencies;

host American military bases on their territory;

use American security policies.

These countries must officially reject the ICC's authority to prosecute US citizens.

"Using all the tools at our government's disposal, working hand in hand with every ally we can engage with, we will dismantle the International Criminal Court - brick by brick, if necessary," added Marco Rubio.

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