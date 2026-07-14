A woman who shot a man over a remark will be tried in Kyiv

The accused faces up to seven years in prison.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, police have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court regarding a woman who arranged a shooting in the courtyard of a residential building and injured a man. This was reported by the city police.

Law enforcement reminded that in May, the Sviatoshyn Police Department received a report from medics about the hospitalization of a 27-year-old man with wounds to his abdomen and arm, which he sustained as a result of a shooting near one of the residential buildings on Akademika Korolyova Avenue.

At that time, the police established that the victim had made a remark to a group of people who were behaving loudly in the courtyard of the building. In response, during the conflict, a 43-year-old woman pulled out a pistol and fired several shots in his direction, then fled the scene.

Operatives, together with criminal analysis analysts, identified the perpetrator and detained her. During a search at the suspect's residence, police seized a pistol and ammunition.

The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon.

Currently, the police have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court. The accused faces up to seven years in prison for the committed offense.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.