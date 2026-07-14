  1. Legislation
  2. / In Ukraine

The Parliamentary Committee Approved Bills on the Extension of Martial Law and General Mobilization

10:39, 14 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Martial law and general mobilization will be extended for 90 days — from August 2 to October 31.
The Parliamentary Committee Approved Bills on the Extension of Martial Law and General Mobilization
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend the duration of martial law and conduct general mobilization in Ukraine. The documents provide for an extension of the respective periods by another 90 days — starting from August 2026.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security approved draft laws No. 15402 and No. 15401 on the extension of martial law and general mobilization.

Thirteen committee members voted "For."

It is worth noting that this is already the 20th time the current convocation has voted on these issues.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Insurance Against War Risks: The Cabinet of Ministers Limited the Deadlines for Submitting Applications and Set a Limit of 3 Million UAH

The government excluded registered motor vehicles and special equipment from the government compensation program.

The High Council of Justice demands proper funding for judges: appeal to the President and the Cabinet

The HCJ unanimously decided to appeal to the head of state as the guarantor of the Constitution and to the government with a demand to restore the proper level of judicial remuneration.

Driver Violated Traffic Rles and Injured a Person: Supreme Court Names Key Condition for Liability

The Supreme Court explained why the mere fact of injuring a person after violating traffic rules does not mean an intentional crime.

Notaries Will Check if the Principal is Aalive: The Ministry of Justice Changed the Procedure for Certifying Transactions

The new edition of the Procedure for performing notarial acts introduces a mandatory check by notaries regarding the death of the principal and the termination of the legal entity that issued the power of attorney.

The Ministry of Health has Defined New Rules for the Production of Medicines from Medical Cannabis in Pharmacies: What Will Change for Patients and Pharmacists

The new rules apply exclusively to the production of extemporaneous medicinal products – that is, medicines made directly in the pharmacy according to an individual doctor's prescription or by order from healthcare institutions.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]