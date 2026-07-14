The Parliamentary Committee Approved Bills on the Extension of Martial Law and General Mobilization

Martial law and general mobilization will be extended for 90 days — from August 2 to October 31.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend the duration of martial law and conduct general mobilization in Ukraine. The documents provide for an extension of the respective periods by another 90 days — starting from August 2026.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security approved draft laws No. 15402 and No. 15401 on the extension of martial law and general mobilization.

Thirteen committee members voted "For."

It is worth noting that this is already the 20th time the current convocation has voted on these issues.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.