Over 5 billion UAH to be allocated for restoration of the Chornobyl NPP confinement after enemy attack

The decommissioning program of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is proposed to be updated until 2036 and supplemented with new safety measures.

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A draft law No. 15394 "On Amendments to the National Program for the Decommissioning of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Transformation of the 'Shelter' Object into an Environmentally Safe System" has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The document proposes updating the current Program considering the completion of previous work stages, defining tasks for 2026–2036, and specifying the funding volumes for their implementation.

The authors explain the need for amendments by the fact that the current Program expired in 2020, while by 2026 the stages of shutdown and preparation for decommissioning of the Chornobyl NPP have already been completed.

Thus, state policy moves to the next stage — direct decommissioning of the plant and further transformation of the 'Shelter' object into an environmentally safe system. In addition, the draft law takes into account the need to eliminate the consequences of damage to the New Safe Confinement Arch after a direct hit by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle.

Essence of legislative changes

The draft law proposes amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the National Program for the Decommissioning of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Transformation of the 'Shelter' Object into an Environmentally Safe System."

The document updates the main provisions of the Program according to the actual completed works. Provisions related to completed stages of shutdown and preparation for decommissioning of the Chornobyl NPP are removed from the text, and the Program itself is proposed to be reoriented towards implementing measures for decommissioning the plant and transforming the 'Shelter' object during 2026–2036.

At the same time, certain technological stages of work execution are clarified, the list of tasks regarding the operation of the New Safe Confinement is supplemented, measures to eliminate the consequences of its damage are defined, expected results of the Program’s implementation are updated, and funding volumes are revised.

The Program is adapted to the new stage of work

The draft law proposes to bring the National Program in line with the actual state of work execution. In particular, provisions related to preparation for decommissioning are excluded from the Program sections, and it is clarified that further measures will be carried out during 2026–2036 at the stage of decommissioning the Chornobyl NPP and transforming the 'Shelter' object into an environmentally safe system.

At the same time, one of the key stages of work execution is clarified. The draft law provides that the removal of nuclear fuel will be carried out from the spent nuclear fuel storage facility (ISF-1) with its transfer to the spent nuclear fuel storage facility (ISF-2), intended for long-term storage. In addition, the deadline for the final closure and conservation of reactor units is proposed to be set approximately by 2034.

New tasks regarding the confinement are included in the Program

One of the key novelties is the expansion of the list of measures to be implemented during the Program. The draft law provides for the safe operation of the confinement complex and the 'Shelter' object, as well as monitoring the condition and volume of fuel-containing materials of the 'Shelter' object with forecasting their possible changes in the long term.

These changes supplement the current list of measures and aim to ensure the further safe operation of the New Safe Confinement complex.

New expected results of the Program’s implementation are defined

The draft law presents a new version of the section "Expected results of the Program’s implementation and its effectiveness."

The draft law provides for completing the final closure and conservation of the first, second, and third power units, creating an effective system for handling radioactive waste of the Chornobyl NPP, and placing all spent nuclear fuel of the Chornobyl NPP for safe long-term storage in the spent nuclear fuel storage facility (ISF-2).

Additionally, the document defines the need to monitor the condition and volume of fuel-containing materials of the 'Shelter' object with forecasting their possible changes in the long term, as well as to ensure readiness to extract fuel-containing materials and long-lived radioactive waste from the 'Shelter' object, their conditioning, further storage, and disposal, creating conditions for the further transformation of the 'Shelter' object into an environmentally safe system.

A separate section is dedicated to eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack

The draft law proposes to supplement the Program with specific measures related to eliminating the consequences of damage to the New Safe Confinement Arch.

The draft law provides for urgent temporary measures aimed at reducing the negative consequences of the Russian Federation's unmanned aerial vehicle hitting the New Safe Confinement Arch structure.

The document also stipulates that during 2026–2029, long-term measures to eliminate the consequences of such a hit must be carried out, the design and operational systems of the New Safe Confinement damaged as a result of the attack restored, parts of the 'Shelter' object extending beyond the protective contour of the New Safe Confinement reconstructed, and unstable structures dismantled.

Moreover, the Program is proposed to be supplemented with measures to improve the physical protection system of nuclear installations, ensure transparency in covering safety issues of the Chornobyl NPP activities by placing information in the media, on official websites, and holding public hearings, as well as improving the social guarantees system for Chornobyl NPP workers.

Effectiveness indicators and funding are clarified

The draft law updates the effectiveness indicators of the Program’s implementation. Among them are ensuring the safety of personnel, population, and the environment, placement of all spent nuclear fuel in ISF-2, timely start of fuel-containing material removal from the 'Shelter' object, and timely completion of final closure and conservation of the first, second, and third power units of the Chornobyl NPP.

At the same time, funding volumes of the Program are revised. The draft law provides that the total funding for 2026–2036 from the state budget and international technical assistance will amount to 50,798.8 million UAH. Of this amount, 5,063.22 million UAH is proposed to be allocated for urgent and long-term measures to eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV strike on the New Safe Confinement Arch structure.

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