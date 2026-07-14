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In Kyiv, a man promised "exemption" from mobilization for 7 thousand dollars — he was detained

14:33, 14 July 2026
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The suspect, during several meetings, convinced that with his help an acquaintance could avoid mobilization.
In Kyiv, a man promised "exemption" from mobilization for 7 thousand dollars — he was detained
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In Kyiv, law enforcement officers notified a 47-year-old resident of Kyiv region of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, promised an acquaintance to help avoid mobilization by employment at a defense industry enterprise with the possibility of obtaining an exemption.

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According to the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the man during several meetings convinced an unemployed Kyiv resident that with his help he could avoid mobilization. At the same time, the suspect did not disclose which enterprise he planned to employ the man at, stating that this would be known later.

He valued his services at 7 thousand US dollars. Law enforcement officers detained the man while receiving the money.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of influence. The article's sanction provides for punishment in the form of a fine from two thousand to five thousand five hundred non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Kharkiv, two employees of the Police Protection Department in Kharkiv region and their acquaintance were exposed, who, according to the investigation, organized a scheme of fictitious employment of a conscript to obtain a deferral from mobilization.

One of the law enforcement officers in February 2026 learned that a friend of his acquaintance was removed from the wanted list in the "Reserve+" app. The policeman explained to the man that this does not guarantee avoidance of further conscription and offered to "resolve the issue." He involved his colleague — a police driver — and a civilian accomplice in the scheme.

According to the investigation, the man was offered fictitious employment at a critical infrastructure enterprise. At the same time, he was promised that he would not actually need to work but would receive a deferral from mobilization. For such services, the suspects asked for 4,500 US dollars.

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