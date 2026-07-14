The High Council of Justice selected candidates for the High Anti-Corruption Court: who may become new judges of the Anti-Corruption Court

What is known about the candidates for the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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The High Council of Justice considered the issue of submitting proposals to the President of Ukraine regarding the appointment of judges to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As a result of the discussion, the HCJ supported the candidacies of:

Mykola Rubashchenko — for the position of judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court;

Lesia Skrekli — for the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court;

Marta-Maria Yatsynina — for the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The candidacy of Denys Kovalenko for the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court was not included in the agenda of the meeting.

Details of the consideration of Mykola Rubashchenko's candidacy

At the HCJ meeting, the consideration of Mykola Rubashchenko's candidacy for the position of judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court continued. As a result of the discussion, the HCJ found no obstacles to submitting a proposal to the President of Ukraine for appointment.

The HCJ did not find any violations in the procedure for providing the recommendation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges regarding the appointment; no information was established that had not been previously reviewed and could raise reasonable doubts about the candidate's compliance with the criteria of integrity and professional ethics; Rubashchenko's candidacy fully complies with the requirements of Article 127 of the Constitution of Ukraine, part 2 of Article 33, Article 69 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," and part 2 of Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On the High Anti-Corruption Court."

The HCJ decided to submit a proposal to the President of Ukraine to appoint Mykola Rubashchenko as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details of the consideration of Lesia Skrekli's candidacy

The candidate scored 727.29 points as a result of the qualification assessment, confirming her ability to administer justice in this specialized court.

Education and academic degree

Lesia Skrekli graduated in 2009 from Lviv State University of Internal Affairs with a degree in "Law," obtaining the qualification of a lawyer. She holds an academic degree in law.

Career path

The candidate's work experience in the legal field began during her studies. From September 1, 2008, to February 25, 2011, she worked as a legal counsel at LLC "KARMEN." Subsequently, she held similar positions at the law firm "Legal Center" (2011) and LLC "STYLE 5" (2011–2012).

Since 2012, Lesia Skrekli has moved into scientific and pedagogical activities. She worked as an assistant at the Department of Theory of State and Law at Lviv Commercial Academy (2012–2014), senior lecturer at the same department (2015–2016), and from 2016 to 2020 — associate professor of the Department of Theory of State and Law at Lviv Trade and Economic University. Since September 2020, she has held the position of associate professor of the Department of Criminal Law and Process at the same university.

Scientific activity

Under Lesia Skrekli's scientific supervision, three dissertation studies were defended. She has repeatedly been a member of temporary specialized academic councils and has provided reviews on dissertations on criminal law topics. The candidate has over 60 publications. According to her, during research, she always strives to find the true meaning even in questions that seem axiomatic.

The candidate emphasizes the importance of continuous self-development. Systematic reading of fiction helps her to better understand social processes and form analytical and moral guidelines. Lesia Skrekli's creative work also includes several dozen poems, mostly patriotic and family-themed.

Property status and declarations

According to the 2024 declaration, Lesia Skrekli uses an apartment in Lviv that belongs to her father. The candidate, together with her husband and two children, has been permanently residing in this apartment since September 2020.

On November 20, 2020, Lesia Skrekli's husband purchased a 2015 Honda CR-V. The car was bought at an auction in the USA for 9,525 USD. Total expenses, including customs payments, delivery, and repairs in 2021, amounted to a significant sum, funded by the husband's salary (over 1 million UAH in 2020–2021). The candidate provided detailed calculations and supporting documents.

On July 30, 2025, the candidate's husband purchased an apartment in Kyiv worth 3,721,921 UAH (about 89,000 USD). Family savings (as of the end of 2024 — 52,800 USD and 32,000 EUR) and family income were used for this. The combined income of the candidate and her family members in 2025 amounted to 1,604,695 UAH. The apartment is considered an investment or a future place of residence.

High qualifications, significant experience in scientific-pedagogical and practical legal work, as well as confirmed transparency of property status, were the basis for the positive decision of the High Council of Justice.

Details of the consideration of Marta-Maria Yatsynina's candidacy

The High Council of Justice considered the candidacy of Marta-Maria Yatsynina for the position of judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court. As a result of the qualification assessment, the candidate scored 733.53 points and was recognized as confirming the ability to administer justice in the specialized anti-corruption court.

Education and scientific activity

In 2014, Marta-Maria Yatsynina graduated from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv with a degree in "Law," obtaining a master's degree in law. In 2021, at the V.M. Koretsky Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, she successfully defended a dissertation for the degree of Candidate of Legal Sciences on the topic "Abuse of power, official position, or authority under the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Articles 364, 364-1, 365-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

During the analysis of the dissertation research, signs of textual borrowings from the work of E.O. Skubak, defended in 2020, were found. The candidate explained that at the time of completing her dissertation in October 2020, she was not familiar with Skubak's work. She also emphasized that the main scientific results of her research were published in professional journals as early as 2016–2017, well before the defense of the dissertation by the other author.

Work experience

From 2014 to 2022, Marta-Maria Yatsynina worked as a legal counsel at various enterprises, including LLC "VLADA OIL," "SMARAGDA," "NORMA-VEST," "MILANA VEST," "SAKURA VEST," "LIKE-CITY," "LUNA SERVICE," "ERIDA STANDARD," "REGION HALL," "OPTI-COM," and "VILENA."

On December 21, 2017, by decision of the Lviv Regional Bar Council, she was issued a certificate of the right to practice as a lawyer. From 2017 to 2022, the candidate actively practiced law.

Since 2022, Marta-Maria Yatsynina has worked as a senior lecturer at the Department of Theory of Law and Human Rights at the Higher Education Institution "Ukrainian Catholic University."

Property declaration

In the 2019 declaration, the candidate indicated a 2019 KIA Sportage car, purchased on August 16, 2019, for 553,112 UAH. Marta-Maria Yatsynina's total income for 2019 was 253,975 UAH.

The candidate provided a detailed explanation of the sources of funds for the car purchase:

10,000 USD withdrawn from a deposit account at PJSC "Raiffeisen Bank Aval" at the end of 2018 (declared);

5,000 USD accumulated during 2017–2018 (cash, not reflected in the mother's declaration);

funds from the candidate's mother (74,842 UAH), which were not subject to declaration;

funds in the mother's bank account (11,158.23 UAH);

family savings from current income in the first half of 2019 (about 100,000 UAH).

At the time of the car purchase, the candidate lived with her mother, who was then a subject of declaration.

HCJ decision

The High Council of Justice almost unanimously supported the three candidacies and decided to send the respective proposals to the President of Ukraine.

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